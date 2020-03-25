Global  

New Orleans aquarium names newborn penguin after Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A New Orleans aquarium announced that their adorable newborn African penguin chick has been named Zion in honor of the Pelicans rookie.
