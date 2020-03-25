Global  

Japan says U.S. President Trump supports Olympic delay '100%'

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump fully supports a delay in the Tokyo Olympics agreed between Japan and the international Olympic panel, a Japanese government spokesman said on Wednesday, citing comments made to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a telephone call.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump: Olympic Decision To Be 'Guided By The Wishes' Of Shinzo Abe

Trump: Olympic Decision To Be 'Guided By The Wishes' Of Shinzo Abe 00:30

 President Trump tweeted about the Olympic events.

