Real Footy podcast: 'Mergers will come back onto the table' Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Caroline Wilson, Jake Niall and Michael Gleeson discuss the long-term impacts of the shutdown on the game, including the fact that club mergers are back on the table. Caroline Wilson, Jake Niall and Michael Gleeson discuss the long-term impacts of the shutdown on the game, including the fact that club mergers are back on the table. 👓 View full article

