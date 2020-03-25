Sensex, Nifty fall after country goes into lockdown

Frank McGillicuddy says wash ur hands AGAIN RT @ReutersIndia: Indian shares fell in choppy trading on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nation-wide… 24 minutes ago

Reuters India Indian shares fell in choppy trading on Wednesday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nation… https://t.co/SOhiwcUqHd 26 minutes ago

Ajay Khandelwal The current market fall is an effective lifetime #vaccine for investors who entered the market after 2008. Will be… https://t.co/oMD0VJeSxe 1 hour ago

Deepak Doddamani It is estimated that GDP will fall to 2.5 and fiscal deficit will increase by 5%. RBI should do rate cut of 65 basi… https://t.co/jb037nBzlJ 2 hours ago

Nazeem ahmed RT @VikashS28: After more than 10% fall and lower circuit in #Nifty and #Sensex , Finance Minister's reaction was like... 👇 https://t.co/o2… 11 hours ago

Kshitij Anand RT @moneycontrolcom: #MarketsWithMC | Markets seem to fall at the same speed with which #Coronavirus is growing around the world dismantlin… 17 hours ago

श्याम विभव चौबे RT @kktotlani: A day after registering its biggest one-day fall ever, the domestic equity market ended with mild gains on Tuesday amid posi… 18 hours ago