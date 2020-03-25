Global  

Sensex, Nifty fall after country goes into lockdown

Reuters India Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Indian shares fell in choppy trading on Wednesday, a day after the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
