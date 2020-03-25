Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19

Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19

The Age Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Racing in Victoria has been suspended until Friday after a jockey was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 on a commercial flight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gays4Greys

Gays4Greys RT @AusStop: Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19 https://t.co/QiTOfgk6pe via @smh 16 hours ago

AusStop

stop dog racing aus Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19 https://t.co/QiTOfgk6pe via @smh 16 hours ago

Rachelch35

Rachel 🐬 RT @susanamet: shut it down permanently - Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19 https://t.co/NmuTmleN3R 18 hours ago

susanamet

Susan Metcalfe shut it down permanently - Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19 https://t.co/NmuTmleN3R 19 hours ago

hele_t

helen thomas Major news: Racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to COVID-19 https://t.co/FDPtRwTWN6 via @theage 19 hours ago

TRAVLIC

Tom Ravlic FIPA FFA RT @paulwiggins: Australian racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to Covid-19 https://t.co/gbY73JD75A 19 hours ago

paulwiggins

Paul Wiggins Australian racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to Covid-19 https://t.co/gbY73JD75A 19 hours ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Australian racing in doubt after Melbourne jockey exposed to Covid-19 https://t.co/RpETa3yXnT https://t.co/IwsJ6FlYtn 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.