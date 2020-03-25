Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Kabul

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Kabul

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Afghan police are engaged in an ongoing standoff with unidentified attackers at a Sikh religious complex in the capital Kabul. There are believed to be several casualties, and many people are still stuck inside.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rapplerdotcom

Rappler The attack comes as Afghanistan is facing myriad crises including a raging insurgency, political deadlock, a massiv… https://t.co/4k9e9Mpdwp 58 seconds ago

JalalzaiF

JALALZAI-F Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attack a #Sikh temple in #Kabul early morning and no one knows exactly how… https://t.co/W8NEEqgRC0 2 minutes ago

GandharaRFE

RFE/RL Gandhara Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Sikh Temple In Afghan Capital: https://t.co/oyi331pQ6n via @GandharaRFE #Kabul #Afghanistan #Sikhs 2 minutes ago

Fieryreddragon

Christine McNichol RT @SikhProf: I'm seeing far too much anti-Muslim hate in response to this violence. A reminder that responding to hate with more hate hur… 3 minutes ago

ParmBilkhu

Parm Bilkhu When the world is collectively fighting an invisible enemy, the terrorist and low life scum decide to take advantag… https://t.co/IvDs928Q93 7 minutes ago

Shujaat15abbasi

Shujaat Hussain Abbasi Gunmen And Suicide Bombers Attack Sikh Temple In Kabul: At Least 11 Dead So Far https://t.co/9p4IQMTrA5 via @southfronteng 13 minutes ago

_g01m_

كافرة ♠ g01m ♠ ༒ Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Sikh Temple In Afghan Capital https://t.co/WtY20RywYV 14 minutes ago

SikhProf

Simran Jeet Singh I'm seeing far too much anti-Muslim hate in response to this violence. A reminder that responding to hate with mor… https://t.co/ySgYCR36Sp 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.