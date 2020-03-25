Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is battling COVID-19 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an Instagram video that his mother is in a medically-induced coma due to coronavirus.

