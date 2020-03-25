Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is battling COVID-19

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is battling COVID-19

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an Instagram video that his mother is in a medically-induced coma due to coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yicaichina

Yicai Global 第一财经 NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has posted an emotional message on Instagram urging people to take #COVID19 seriously a… https://t.co/zfc6svgaB5 37 minutes ago

lewischilton

Lewis Chilton RT @ericcrawford: CRAWFORD | In emotional video, former Kentucky and current Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mot… 1 hour ago

ericcrawford

Eric Crawford CRAWFORD | In emotional video, former Kentucky and current Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns reveals h… https://t.co/fmvzTeZQX7 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.