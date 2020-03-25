Residents in the northern part of Russia's Kuril Islands remain under threat from tsunami after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, but emergency services reported small waves and no casualties or damage.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anne-Marie #iamsovereign RT @ENSAlerts: WEST COAST: Earthquake measuring 7.5 east of the Kuril Islands in Russia. The tsunami threat, if any, to the West Coast is c… 9 minutes ago iNews24 Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands [RTR https://t.co/jJ9k0equSI] 15 minutes ago Don Garabedian RT @JapanToday: Tsunami threat remains for Russia after M7.5 quake off Kuril Islands: Residents in the northern part of Russia's Kuril Isla… 16 minutes ago Times of News Europe Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands https://t.co/I44cOrBHAc 21 minutes ago Times of News Europe Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands https://t.co/0bKv4Mk3pP 21 minutes ago moomblr 〄 Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands https://t.co/hrywz1qiBy 22 minutes ago GKM MEDIA Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands https://t.co/nN2Zy5lkmK https://t.co/vFQmqtOL4S 23 minutes ago MJB Times Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands https://t.co/wYMUMIUCqM 23 minutes ago