Tsunami threat remains for Russia after quake off Kuril Islands

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Residents in the northern part of Russia's Kuril Islands remain under threat from tsunami after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, but emergency services reported small waves and no casualties or damage.
