College athletes choosing whether to stay in US or head home

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — All but one of Anna Makurat’s teammates headed home after the NCAA canceled this year’s postseason basketball tournament and the school suspended classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 19-year-old UConn freshman from Poland, the decision was not that easy, especially with ever-increasing travel restrictions to and from Europe. She worried […]
