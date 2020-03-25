College athletes choosing whether to stay in US or head home Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — All but one of Anna Makurat’s teammates headed home after the NCAA canceled this year’s postseason basketball tournament and the school suspended classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 19-year-old UConn freshman from Poland, the decision was not that easy, especially with ever-increasing travel restrictions to and from Europe. She worried […] 👓 View full article

