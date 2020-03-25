Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Go home and stay home.' But also exercise. How do we do that?

'Go home and stay home.' But also exercise. How do we do that?

CBC.ca Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to "go home and stay home." Public health officials say it's okay to go out and exercise. Other local leaders are advising everyone keep 2 metres apart. We clear up some of the confusion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Working From Home? Here's How To Beef Up Your Savings

Working From Home? Here's How To Beef Up Your Savings 00:40

 If you happen to be working from home and still drawing a regular paycheck, count your blessings. Then, count up all the money you can save while the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, one no-brainer source of money to set aside is what you'd normally spend on gas,...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Essarzed

Samar Raeesuzzaman समर ثمر RT @Nehr_who: Tale of two doctors Sambit Patra- BJP leader who is a doctor decided to stay home despite urgent need of doctors during Coro… 6 seconds ago

thestatewriter

Olonitola Tunde Victor @rave917fm We shut our airport late and refuse to develop our healthcare, now the country is paying for it. I wish… https://t.co/XsOJafoX0g 7 seconds ago

Angus_Prune

Rob Pearson #ExtinctionRebellion #AuRevoirEU🇪🇺 RT @campbellclaret: @cassley_chris But they are saying stay home but also saying you can go to work if you can't stay home. That is as mixe… 35 seconds ago

jayleanarce

jaylean ❁ RT @grizette_: i'm only going to school to be a doctor so that i can meet a man also going to school to be a doctor so that he can marry me… 44 seconds ago

sharkjpeg

LIN🌻♪～(´ε｀ ) RT @BethBeRad: I stay home for my parents, my family, and to help people like Craig. Also I'm gonna start taking showers after every groce… 55 seconds ago

Cool_Chaze

Chaze ✨Ceo of Bungou Stray Fishes 🐠 Me: I should be productive and clean my room, exercise, and organize my clothes since we’re supposed to stay home!… https://t.co/sPF5YKPfll 1 minute ago

Aravinds3695

Arvind RT @UrsVamsiShekar: Stay safe at home, enjoy watching #RRRMotionPoster and buzz around it in social media ! Also “Rise Roar Revolt agains… 1 minute ago

MariChan9

Marina Also my friend. Stay home peeps! That date at beer o’clock can wait right now! https://t.co/NO1ldjxGFk 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.