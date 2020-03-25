'Go home and stay home.' But also exercise. How do we do that?
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Canadians to "go home and stay home." Public health officials say it's okay to go out and exercise. Other local leaders are advising everyone keep 2 metres apart. We clear up some of the confusion.
If you happen to be working from home and still drawing a regular paycheck, count your blessings. Then, count up all the money you can save while the world battles the coronavirus pandemic. According to Business Insider, one no-brainer source of money to set aside is what you'd normally spend on gas,...
