Coronavirus | GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March

sri parama RT @IndianExpress: #ExpressBiz | #Coronavirus impact: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March https://t.co/OpGSOZjKQU 17 seconds ago

The Indian Express #ExpressBiz | #Coronavirus impact: GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March https://t.co/OpGSOZjKQU 2 minutes ago

newsnation24 Coronavirus pandemic| GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March - Moneycontrol... 8 minutes ago

The Federal Since the #coronavirus pandemic has drastically affected revenues of the aviation sector, #GoAir CEO Vinay Dube sai… https://t.co/Vo5sn4exlZ 44 minutes ago

🇮🇳 Sharemarket Updates Coronavirus pandemic| GoAir says all employees will have pay cut in March https://t.co/A5HJp8OSHF 54 minutes ago

NEWS Platform RT @thehindubiz: As the #COVID19 pandemic continues to impact the revenues of the aviation sector, #GoAir CEO Vinay Dube announced on Wedne… 1 hour ago

GOPAL BASAK Coronavirus in India: GoAir employees to take pay cut in March, left with no choice, says CEO… https://t.co/cXMeF0jdkn 1 hour ago