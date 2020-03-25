Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: German Parliament debates aid package

Coronavirus: German Parliament debates aid package

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The Bundestag is debating an aid package aimed to bolster the economy in the face of coronavirus-related shocks. The pandemic is wreaking havoc on economies around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate, White House Agree On $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package

Senate, White House Agree On $2 Trillion Coronavirus Aid Package 00:49

 The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have struck an agreement on a sweeping $2 trillion measure to aid workers, businesses and a health care system strained by the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fact_print

FactPrint Germany's parliament debates coronavirus aid package The German Parliament is debating a financial aid package to… https://t.co/tEs2vwQqgW 13 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Coronavirus: German Parliament debates aid package: The Bundestag is debating an aid package ai… https://t.co/vLHDjIiHOH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.