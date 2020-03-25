Earthquake off Russia's Kuril Islands prompts tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake has hit off the coast of the Kuril Islands, in eastern Russia. The US Geological Survey has warned the event could "generate a destructive tsunami" in the North Pacific.

