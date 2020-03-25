Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Raring to Go by Easter’

‘Raring to Go by Easter’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
President Trump said he would like to allow shuttered businesses around the United States to reopen within weeks, defying the advice of top health officials.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter

Trump Pushes To Reopen US Economy By Easter 00:32

 President Donald Trump wants to reopen the U.S. economy by mid-April. According to Reuters, despite a surge in cases, the president downplayed the coronavirus pandemic. He said he wants businesses to open their doors again by Easter, which would be April 12. Trump said: “We lose thousands and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imurgenmd

Ger RT @kaylatausche: BREAKING: Trump sets deadline for US economy to reopen. "I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by… 50 seconds ago

cloudsinmotion

Kerry Logan RT @GeorgeTakei: I’m not a Christian, so I had to look up when Easter was, after the President set it as a date he wants to see the nation… 1 minute ago

MPhillpotts

Mary Phillpotts RT @CyrusMMcQueen: Trump said he wants Churches “opened up and just raring to go by Easter”... How fitting... He wants us all to die for HI… 2 minutes ago

moemiMuffin

萌咲未 RT @NewDay: More than half of the coronavirus cases in the US are from New York and the state’s number is doubling about every three days.… 2 minutes ago

mywaypress

mywaypress Trump wants U.S. economy ‘opened up and raring to go’ by Easter https://t.co/axAjDcgxZT 2 minutes ago

HEINSLERJAN

Janet Heinsler @realDonaldTrump Trump wants U.S. economy ‘opened up and raring to go’ by Easter https://t.co/YQmeTNkUt2 3 minutes ago

agimcorp

A G I M 🏭 ‘Raring to go’: Trump wants U.S. working by Easter - https://t.co/j5PFUtQRqJ - @washtimes 3 minutes ago

Huirv0

[email protected] RT @CBS_Herridge: #COVIDー19 POTUS on timing from Fox townhall: “I would love to have the country opened up and raring to go by Easter (Apri… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.