WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The urgently needed $2 trillion pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert J. O'Neill RT @starsandstripes: The economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $… 16 seconds ago Þe Political Hat RT @CBS6: WASHINGTON — The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties have agreed on an unprecedented $2 trillion measu… 1 minute ago DAVID BAZZEL RT @KATVNICK: White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill https://t.co/0Wr6ojyBxJ 2 minutes ago WTVR CBS 6 Richmond WASHINGTON — The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties have agreed on an unprecedented $2… https://t.co/YRId17dMvR 2 minutes ago WHNT News 19 The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced an agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergenc… https://t.co/hEsaelMnjD 2 minutes ago Chris Kane New Overnight: White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill https://t.co/q0tT9x2tJ0 3 minutes ago MSPublicBroadcasting White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill https://t.co/N74sIrnEd0 3 minutes ago KUTV 2News BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The package would give one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child. https://t.co/4SQGB6pRms 4 minutes ago