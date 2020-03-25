Global  

White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The urgently needed $2 trillion pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history […]
White House, Senate agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

 The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic .

