White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The urgently needed $2 trillion pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history […]
BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The package would give one-time payments of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.
