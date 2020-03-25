Global  

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has 'mild symptoms' but 'remains in good health'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Prince Charles is the latest public figure to test positive for the coronavirus. Britain's royal, 71, tested positive after displaying mild symptoms.
News video: Prince of Wales tests positive for coronavirus

Prince of Wales tests positive for coronavirus 00:50

 The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced. Charles, 71, is displaying "mild symptoms" but is in good health as he self-isolates at home in Scotland, a spokesman said. The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus. In a...

