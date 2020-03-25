Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has 'mild symptoms' but 'remains in good health'

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced. Charles, 71, is displaying "mild symptoms" but is in good health as he self-isolates at home in Scotland, a spokesman said. The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus. In a...
