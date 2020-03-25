‘Party time is over’ says Premier after Sunshine Coast virus cluster Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A virus cluster from a party on the Sunshine Coast has prompted the Premier to warn that large gatherings are no longer acceptable, as the state shuts its borders A virus cluster from a party on the Sunshine Coast has prompted the Premier to warn that large gatherings are no longer acceptable, as the state shuts its borders 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this