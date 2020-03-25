Global  

Waffle House says 365 of its restaurants are closed

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Waffle House, the restaurant chain with its own unofficial index used during natural disasters, said it's closing 365 of its restaurants.
