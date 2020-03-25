House of Commons passes legislation for COVID-19 aid after night of tense talks Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The House of Commons has passed emergency legislation to free up $82 billion to help Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis. After a day of tense negotiations, MPs began debating the bill in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, and a vote took place shortly after. 👓 View full article

