Coronavirus | Narendra Modi announces WhatsApp helpdesk number for providing coronavirus information

Hindu Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
The WhatsApp helpline number is 9013151515; Mahabharata war lasted 18 days, war against coronavirus will take 21 days, the Prime Minister says.
