Alaska US census response trails the rest of the nation

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s response rate to the ongoing U.S. census count is half that of the national average, officials said. Only 11% of Alaska households have responded to 2020 census forms mailed to residents, KYUK-AM reported Tuesday. There have been 140 million forms sent to households nationwide so far and 22% of the […]
