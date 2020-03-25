After smallpox and malaria, Brazil's tribes fear coronavirus is next lethal import

When Europeans first arrived in the Amazon rainforest, their smallpox decimated local tribes. Then rubber tappers, gold miners and settlers brought malaria, measles and influenza.

