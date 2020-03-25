Global  

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied bail by London court

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is fighting extradition from Britain to the United States, was denied bail on Wednesday after his lawyers said he should be released because he was highly vulnerable to the coronavirus.
News video: Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail

Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail 00:34

 (Newser) – Julian Assange has a long wait ahead of him while a court decides whether he will be extradited to the US, and it looks like he will have to endure that wait behind bars. A London judge on Wednesday rejected his attorney's request for bail related to the coronavirus pandemic, reports...

