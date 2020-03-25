National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena

NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Dre’s classic debut rap album “The Chronic,” Selena’s sophomore release “Ven Conmigo” and the worldwide disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” — written […] 👓 View full article



