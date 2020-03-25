Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena

National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Dre’s classic debut rap album “The Chronic,” Selena’s sophomore release “Ven Conmigo” and the worldwide disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” — written […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Classic dance floor tune ‘YMCA’ is preserved for posterity

Classic dance floor tune ‘YMCA’ is preserved for posterity 00:51

 Classic dance floor tune ‘YMCA’ is preserved for posterity The US Library of Congress has added the iconic Village People track to its National Recording Registry. Each year the registry identifies 25 songs that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" to the United States, and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HipHopImm0rtal

Hip Hop Immortal RT @revolttv: Library of Congress adds Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' to National Recording Registry https://t.co/cJUE35R01x 53 minutes ago

_AaronAntonio

Julius Caesar ⛹🏽‍♂️ RT @stereogum: Library of Congress adds Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' to the National Recording Registry https://t.co/HjWia0WubQ https://t.co/Sme… 53 minutes ago

libraryvoice

Kiera Parrott National Recording Registry Adds Dr. Dre, Mister Rogers, Cheap Trick – Variety https://t.co/lUXLup9U4R 4 hours ago

13WHAM

13WHAM National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena https://t.co/acvtM8Sg58 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.