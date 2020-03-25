National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Dr. Dre’s classic debut rap album “The Chronic,” Selena’s sophomore release “Ven Conmigo” and the worldwide disco hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People are among 25 recordings being inducted to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that Tina Turner’s “Private Dancer,” Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” — written […]
Classic dance floor tune ‘YMCA’ is preserved for posterity The US Library of Congress has added the iconic Village People track to its National Recording Registry. Each year the registry identifies 25 songs that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant" to the United States, and...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Hip Hop Immortal RT @revolttv: Library of Congress adds Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' to National Recording Registry
https://t.co/cJUE35R01x 53 minutes ago
Julius Caesar ⛹🏽♂️ RT @stereogum: Library of Congress adds Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' to the National Recording Registry https://t.co/HjWia0WubQ https://t.co/Sme… 53 minutes ago
Kiera Parrott National Recording Registry Adds Dr. Dre, Mister Rogers, Cheap Trick – Variety https://t.co/lUXLup9U4R 4 hours ago
13WHAM National Recording Registry adds albums by Dr. Dre, Selena https://t.co/acvtM8Sg58 4 hours ago