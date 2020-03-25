Global  

Chinese-backed company's mission to source Australian medical supplies

The Age Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Staff from Chinese-backed property giant Greenland Group were instructed to source bulk supplies of medical items, including from Sydney, to ship back to China.
 Healthcare workers across America have been pleading for more supplies to help fight and control the coronavirus. In Las Vegas, local groups are responding to that plea helping those on the front lines.

