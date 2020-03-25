NSW coronavirus cases rise as Berejiklian warns of tougher lockdown measures

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News 02:53 Maharashtra chief minister uddhav thackeray on monday announced a slew of measures including statewide prohibitory orders to fight coronavirus and warned that the pandemic may go out of hand if it is not stopped now....there is a complete lockdown in 19 states and union territories and partial curbs...