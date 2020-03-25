Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NSW coronavirus cases rise as Berejiklian warns of tougher lockdown measures

NSW coronavirus cases rise as Berejiklian warns of tougher lockdown measures

The Age Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has warned that if the number of new COVID-19 cases do not start dropping, NSW will have to introduce tighter lockdown measures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 57-year-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kolkata, total cases reach 433 | Oneindia News 02:53

 Maharashtra chief minister uddhav thackeray on monday announced a slew of measures including statewide prohibitory orders to fight coronavirus and warned that the pandemic may go out of hand if it is not stopped now....there is a complete lockdown in 19 states and union territories and partial curbs...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.