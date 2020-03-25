Global  

Fact check: Not true that no Democrats voted for coronavirus stimulus package

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
A viral meme on Facebook claimed March 22 that no Democrats had voted in favor of helping Americans through an economic stimulus bill. This is false.
News video: Coronavirus stimulus bill again blocked by Democrats in key procedural vote

Coronavirus stimulus bill again blocked by Democrats in key procedural vote 02:44

 For the second time in as many days, a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package failed a key procedural vote in the Senate.

