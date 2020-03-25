Global  

Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson said Wednesday that U.S. government officials have concluded that he has died while in the custody of Iran. The family said in a statement posted on Twitter that it did not have information about how or when Levinson had died, but that it occurred […]
 "If not for the cruel, heartless actions of the Iranian regime, Robert Levinson would be alive and home with us today," read part of the family's statement.

ErikSchouweile2

Erik Schouie RT @StarTribune: The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson said that U.S. government officials have concluded that he has died while… 13 seconds ago

RokinRobin

dawn h RT @BNONews: BREAKING: U.S. believes former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who went missing in Iran in March 2007, died in Iranian custody, his… 22 seconds ago

GoodDayPayday

GDP RT @YahooNews: Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died https://t.co/zvrXGTshb5 https://t.co/jGK8yuI30c 1 minute ago

AUG_Jobs

Jobs Augusta Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died https://t.co/t51nsI9xOA 2 minutes ago

onlineathens

Athens Banner-Herald Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died https://t.co/mdjLZC9jKL 3 minutes ago

cathy724

Cathy RT @PittsburghPG: U.S. concludes ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson likely died in Iran’s custody, his family says https://t.co/UpGnOTIvbc 3 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died 4 minutes ago

HopeLoveWorld

Hope RT @no_itsmyturn: Family: US believes ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson has died The family of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson said Wednesday… 6 minutes ago

