Buffalo Bills AFL star linebacker Mike Stratton dies at 78

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Former Buffalo Bills star linebacker Mike Stratton, who was a key member of the franchise’s American Football League championship teams in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 78. The Bills announced Stratton died Wednesday because of heart complications stemming from a recent fall. Stratton was living in his native Tennessee, where he spent his college […] 👓 View full article

