Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Isolated Baker hopes Quick Thinker can get the trip in the Tulloch

Isolated Baker hopes Quick Thinker can get the trip in the Tulloch

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Murray Baker can't remember the last time he only had two horses in work and hopes Quick Thinker can give him some joy while in isolation in New Zealand
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.