Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism

Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A suspected white supremacist accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting changed his plea to guilty in a surprise move on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Accused New Zealand mosque shooter shocks with switch to guilty plea https://t.co/AjxhG9SYu4 7 seconds ago

DoNotGiveUpHope

Annette Blankenship RT @AFP: #UPDATE In an unexpected reversal, the Australian accused of murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in last year's mass shooting at two… 2 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Accused New Zealand mosque shooter shocks with switch to guilty plea https://t.co/nnmSEoFIyZ 6 minutes ago

makoipopioco

Makoi Popioco RT @Reuters: Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/gaIwbaG53j https://t.co/2tCxtHTXQb 9 minutes ago

itsMissMORGAN

Morgan RT @NBCNews: New Zealand mosque shooter accused of the murder of 51 worshipers a year ago, changed his plea to guilty on Thursday. https://… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.