Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

A suspected white supremacist accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting changed his plea to guilty in a surprise move on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David Kisamfu Accused New Zealand mosque shooter shocks with switch to guilty plea https://t.co/AjxhG9SYu4 7 seconds ago Annette Blankenship RT @AFP: #UPDATE In an unexpected reversal, the Australian accused of murdering 51 Muslim worshippers in last year's mass shooting at two… 2 minutes ago Sandy Johns Accused New Zealand mosque shooter shocks with switch to guilty plea https://t.co/nnmSEoFIyZ 6 minutes ago Makoi Popioco RT @Reuters: Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism https://t.co/gaIwbaG53j https://t.co/2tCxtHTXQb 9 minutes ago Morgan RT @NBCNews: New Zealand mosque shooter accused of the murder of 51 worshipers a year ago, changed his plea to guilty on Thursday. https://… 11 minutes ago