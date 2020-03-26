Global  

Governors Tell Outsiders From ‘Hot Zone’ to Stay Away as Virus Divides States

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
MIAMI — Florida has a message for New Yorkers: Please don’t visit. And if you do, prepare to sit in quarantine or risk jail. Hawaii, which also thrives on tourism, is asking visitors to stay away for a month. And Alaska is requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering from, as Alaskans put it, “outside.” […]
