Governors Tell Outsiders From ‘Hot Zone’ to Stay Away as Virus Divides States Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MIAMI — Florida has a message for New Yorkers: Please don’t visit. And if you do, prepare to sit in quarantine or risk jail. Hawaii, which also thrives on tourism, is asking visitors to stay away for a month. And Alaska is requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering from, as Alaskans put it, “outside.” […] 👓 View full article

