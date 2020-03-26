Global  

Accused New Zealand mosque shooter shocks with switch to guilty plea

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020
An Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting changed his plea to guilty in a surprise move on Thursday.
