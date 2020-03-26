Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Solomon Lew pulls out big guns in stand-off with retail landlords

Solomon Lew pulls out big guns in stand-off with retail landlords

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Solomon Lew is refusing to pay rent on 1250 retail stores owned by his Premier Group, as the coronavirus crisis brings his long-running stoush with retail landlords to a head.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reinventionfail

FRACT ✊ Your Right To Know ! RT @kimworldwide: @MadFckingWitch @deniseshrivell Solomon Lew just announced he is closing all his stores Not waiting for the Government &… 2 hours ago

kimworldwide

💧kimworldwide @MadFckingWitch @deniseshrivell Solomon Lew just announced he is closing all his stores Not waiting for the Govern… https://t.co/gcFahbiRgU 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.