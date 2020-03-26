Global  

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

The Age Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The bill followed a deal reached on Wednesday between the senators and the White House.
News video: U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill 01:25

 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

