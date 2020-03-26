US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

The bill followed a deal reached on Wednesday between the senators and the White House.

Tweets about this Freedom Heart RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: Senate passes historic $2 trillion coronavirus relief package https://t.co/yaMsDmh4c1 19 seconds ago JacDragan RT @Castterry: Senate Finally Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Emergency Relief Package -The House will now vote on the Senate bill in order… 1 minute ago DonnaCassata Senate passes $2 trillion bill to blunt coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact, as households and businesses gasp f… https://t.co/GBOgoCX51z 1 minute ago Open News Window Live updates: Senate passes $2.2 trillion emergency relief package; Much of the world is under coronavirus lockdown… https://t.co/T3PZtuoWCp 2 minutes ago GW Holt Senate passes $2 trillion bill to blunt coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact, as households and businesses gasp f… https://t.co/EKtLqeRfIF 2 minutes ago Rebecca Jarvis RT @GMA: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The Senate passes a $2 trillion stimulus package as the House gets set to vote on the relief bill tomorrow. @R… 2 minutes ago Jonah Kaplan RT @ABC11_WTVD: Coronavirus stimulus relief bill: Washington agrees on unrivaled $2 trillion virus rescue bill https://t.co/K1WIPME9R7 2 minutes ago PTHero RT @henryrodgersdc: The Senate has passed the $2 trillion phase 3 coronavirus package 96-0. It will now go to the House for a vote on Frida… 2 minutes ago