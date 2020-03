After Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana CM relief funds, Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In total, Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 2 crore to the PM and CM Relief Fund so it could help the people affected by coronavirus 👓 View full article



