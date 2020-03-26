Waterfront seeks intervention by COVID-19 Commission Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Former ACTU boss Greg Combet and retired Toll chief Paul Little are being urged back to the waterfront to resolve a COVID crisis on our docks. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Patriot RT @M_McCormackMP: Australia’s freight sector plays a critical role in providing essential food & medicine supplies. I want to reassure Au… 4 days ago Michael McCormack Australia’s freight sector plays a critical role in providing essential food & medicine supplies. I want to reassu… https://t.co/oY0wbe3RZZ 4 days ago WAtoday The Morrison government’s newly-formed COVID-19 Commission has been called on to break an impasse between stevedori… https://t.co/MkiMMzTQkl 5 days ago