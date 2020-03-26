Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder and terrorism charges

New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder and terrorism charges

euronews Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: New Zealand mosque gunman changes plea to guilty

New Zealand mosque gunman changes plea to guilty 01:08

 The man who committed the worst atrocity in New Zealand's modern history when he slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday. Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty [Video]

Accused NZ mosque shooter pleads guilty

The Australian man accused of carrying out New Zealand's worst mass shooting in history pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder on Thursday (March 26) after having previously pleaded not guilty. Libby..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder, terrorism

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques a year ago, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted...
IndiaTimes

Accused New Zealand mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders, terrorism

A suspected white supremacist accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting changed his plea to guilty in a surprise move on...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.