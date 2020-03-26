New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guilty to murder and terrorism charges

The man who committed the worst atrocity in New Zealand's modern history when he slaughtered 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques unexpectedly pleaded guilty to all charges on Thursday. Twenty-nine-year-old Brenton Harrison Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted...
The Australian man accused of carrying out New Zealand's worst mass shooting in history pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder on Thursday (March 26) after having previously pleaded not guilty. Libby..