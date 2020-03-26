Global  

Filipino shares his experiences as coronavirus survivor

Hindu Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
He tells about how does it feel like to be a patient, his scariest moment among other things.
News video: 'COVID-19 isn't a death sentence': Filipino survivor shares his recovery story

'COVID-19 isn't a death sentence': Filipino survivor shares his recovery story 01:48

 A Filipino tax lawyer, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, shared his experience. 48-year-old Carlo Navarro shared his experience just days after being discharged from hospital. He took to social media and recounted his coronavirus experience. Philippines Health Dept identified Navarro as the fourth...

