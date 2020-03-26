Global  

Is the Indian COVID-19 strain weaker?

WorldNews Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Is the Indian COVID-19 strain weaker?COVID-19 has not only caused a worldwide disruption but has also infected large numbers of people around the world. While scientists are trying their best to find a cure or vaccine to the disease, a report on the study of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2) strain is doing rounds on Twitter. Dr. Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP recently tweeted that his US based friends have informed him that the COVID-19 strain in India is a less virulent mutation. The tweet also stated that the Indian immune system can more effectively target it. Here is his...
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: PM Modi interacts with Indian industrialists via video conferencing over COVID 19

PM Modi interacts with Indian industrialists via video conferencing over COVID 19 01:22

 PM Modi interacts with Indian industrialists via video conferencing over COVID 19

