Is the Indian COVID-19 strain weaker?

Thursday, 26 March 2020 () COVID-19 has not only caused a worldwide disruption but has also infected large numbers of people around the world. While scientists are trying their best to find a cure or vaccine to the disease, a report on the study of the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV2) strain is doing rounds on Twitter. Dr. Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP recently tweeted that his US based friends have informed him that the COVID-19 strain in India is a less virulent mutation. The tweet also stated that the Indian immune system can more effectively target it. Here is his...
The Indian Army too has been mobilised in the battle against COVID-19. While the frontline soldiers this time are doctors, the Inidan military too has a substantial role to play. Quarantine facilities..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:37Published
Tweets about this
Uli Muench@Legalangle5@nytimes Unfortunately the article states: “In conclusion, we can’t make a firm claim whether the Indi… https://t.co/Aswp8sTq0L 4 days ago