Quake off Russia’s far east islands prompts tsunami warning Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

MOSCOW: A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a... MOSCOW: A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday and a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this