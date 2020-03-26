Global  

Politicians who consider sacrificing the old for the sake of the economy face a backlash: Don Pittis

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Those who say the value of human life cannot be measured may not know one of the dark secrets of economics. As we hear about the staggering death rates from COVID-19 in Italy and Spain, we must face the fact that whenever there is a cost to keeping people from dying, there is always a trade-off.
