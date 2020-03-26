Global  

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Three more people infected with coronavirus died overnight in India as the government sought on Thursday to improve basic services to 1.3 billion people locked indoors to slow the spread of the disease.
News video: India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise

India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise 02:59

 India's 1.3 billion people to begin world's largest virus lockdown after PM Modi makes announcement in a TV address.

