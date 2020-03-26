Three more people infected with coronavirus died overnight in India as the government sought on Thursday to improve basic services to 1.3 billion people locked indoors to slow the spread of the disease.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Facts From Tiburon "India's Coronavirus Cases Tick Up Despite Immense Lockdown" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/lFBYy4sK3G 1 minute ago GRAC RT @ChannelNewsAsia: India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown https://t.co/8mtsKkENEH https://t.co/lQcNWiG0II 2 minutes ago moomblr 〄 India’s coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown https://t.co/HZnbwhGsAV 4 minutes ago CNA India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown https://t.co/8mtsKkENEH https://t.co/lQcNWiG0II 4 minutes ago Alan G #India's #coronavirus #cases tick up despite immense #lockdown https://t.co/GGXXJ5Hbxq 6 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk India’s coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown https://t.co/Gux0GSCauF 13 minutes ago Frankie Crisostomo India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown https://t.co/vJPTPDf01f 15 minutes ago e-news.US India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown - https://t.co/2wv0rbonC0 https://t.co/TP2W6okj5c 25 minutes ago