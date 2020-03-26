Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > How to battle coronavirus? BCCI comes up with a 'friendly guide'

How to battle coronavirus? BCCI comes up with a 'friendly guide'

DNA Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused clubs, franchises and sports bodies to help spread the information about the importance of staying indoors. Joining them is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who has come up with simple steps for people to follow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

le_souma_dr

Soumadeep Roy RT @dna: How to battle #coronavirus? BCCI comes up with a ‘friendly guide’ https://t.co/NB0nNaKELD 3 hours ago

dna

DNA How to battle #coronavirus? BCCI comes up with a ‘friendly guide’ https://t.co/NB0nNaKELD 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.