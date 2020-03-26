Global  

Jobless after virus lockdown, India’s poor struggle to eat

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Some of India’s legions of poor and people suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid distribution Thursday, as both the public and private sector work to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. India’s finance ministry announced a 1.7 trillion ($22 billion) […]
News video: India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise

India declares 21-day 'total lockdown' as coronavirus cases rise 02:59

 India's 1.3 billion people to begin world's largest virus lockdown after PM Modi makes announcement in a TV address.

