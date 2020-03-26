Jobless after virus lockdown, India’s poor struggle to eat

NEW DELHI (AP) — Some of India’s legions of poor and people suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid distribution Thursday, as both the public and private sector work to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. India’s finance ministry announced a 1.7 trillion ($22 billion) […]

