U.S. believes Robert Levinson, ex-FBI agent who vanished in Iran, has died

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The U.S. government has concluded that retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished more than a decade ago, died while in the custody of Iran, his family and administration officials said Wednesday.
