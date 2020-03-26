Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Reckless and stupid': NSW Police issue first infringements related to COVID-19

'Reckless and stupid': NSW Police issue first infringements related to COVID-19

The Age Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A Lake Macquarie woman and a massage parlour in Sydney have been the first victims of new on-the-spot fines for breaching COVID-19 lockdown instructions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CartwheelPrint

Melanie - Viva La Revolution ✊ RT @lawteft: The world's changed so much so fast that David Elliott can credibly call someone else 'reckless +stupid'. #auspol #smh https:/… 16 minutes ago

carrollodea

carrollodea 'Reckless and stupid': NSW Police issue first infringements related to COVID-19 https://t.co/mhzdKflxFO via @smh 3 hours ago

GondwanaLands

RisingPhoenix 'Reckless and stupid': NSW Police issue first infringements related to COVID-19 https://t.co/cXI5xQE37q via @smh 5 hours ago

lawteft

Lawrence Teft 111 The world's changed so much so fast that David Elliott can credibly call someone else 'reckless +stupid'. #auspol… https://t.co/XtXfZs0BQ1 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.