Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Spain death toll passes 4,000

Coronavirus latest: Spain death toll passes 4,000

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Deaths from the coronavirus continue to climb as about a third of the world's population is in lockdown. Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: World battles Coronavirus pandemic: WHO warns US, Italy reports 743 deaths in a day | Oneindia News

World battles Coronavirus pandemic: WHO warns US, Italy reports 743 deaths in a day | Oneindia News 02:27

 THE WORLD CONTINUES TO BATTLE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THAT HAS KILLED MORE THAN 18 THOUSAND PEOPLE WORLD-WIDE AND INFECTED OVER 4 LAKH PEOPLE. ITALY IS THE WORST HIT IN THE WORLD AFTER CHINA, WHICH WAS EARLIER THE EPICENTRE OF THE OUTBREAK BUT IS NOW LIMPING BACK TO NORMALCY. ITALY REPORTED ITS...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.