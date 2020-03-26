While Pakistan’s government and military are at odds over how to respond, doctors are protesting to get equipment and more testing, and clerics are refusing to limit mosque gatherings.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marc Paquet RT @NatashaFatah: ‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan https://t.co/6DdiyvEZM9 35 seconds ago Sunil Pradhan 🇮🇳 RT @pstanpolitics: ‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan https://t.co/whJRWov6nH 4 minutes ago Eugene Peterson ‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan https://t.co/PCcFKahu2Q 11 minutes ago Paul Staniland ‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan https://t.co/whJRWov6nH 23 minutes ago Asif Shahzad RT @YousufNazar: ‘God Will Protect Us’: “Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan - By Thursday afternoon, Pakistan’s cas… 25 minutes ago Unknown Warrior. ‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan https://t.co/CGQV3Gp7mm 34 minutes ago Yousuf Nazar ‘God Will Protect Us’: “Coronavirus Spreads Through an Already Struggling Pakistan - By Thursday afternoon, Pakista… https://t.co/wmFwz1o8eN 57 minutes ago Shubham Maheshwari If we go by this article, Pakistan, as a country could collapse. This is HUGE. ‘God Will Protect Us’: Coronavirus… https://t.co/r2xhgb9Sut 1 hour ago