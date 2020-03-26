Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Jeff's Shed' earmarked for giant COVID-19 hospital and morgue

'Jeff's Shed' earmarked for giant COVID-19 hospital and morgue

The Age Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The conversion of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre would follow the lead of other cities, such as London and New York.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hossieho

💧Sulin Ho 🌈 RT @theage: The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre could become a massive makeshift intensive care hospital, treating hundreds of s… 2 minutes ago

Adelablackwood6

The Real Adela Blackwood Coronavirus Australia: 'Jeff's Shed' to become giant COVID-19 hospital and morgue https://t.co/InTcaC45M3 17 minutes ago

ValerieLynneCl2

Valerie C washes hands with Velvet soap 🌷 RT @ch150ch: Vic government bracing for up to 2000 intensive care admissions at the peak of the pandemic here, expected late May or early J… 25 minutes ago

GailCoastie

Gail 💦 RT @Leroy_Lynch: The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre could become a massive makeshift intensive care hospital, treating hundreds… 27 minutes ago

CarmelNunan

Carmel Nunan 'Jeff's Shed' earmarked for giant COVID-19 hospital and morgue https://t.co/4BhcHY6RK2 via @theage 33 minutes ago

Leroy_Lynch

Leroy The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre could become a massive makeshift intensive care hospital, treating h… https://t.co/BR1dJ32jaX 39 minutes ago

galaxyfarrahway

chris munro RT @Karamarkos: 'Jeff's Shed' earmarked for giant #COVID19 #hospital and #morgue https://t.co/ke8Ecah2PL #pandemic #coronavirus #health #p… 47 minutes ago

Karamarkos

Kostas Karamarkos 'Jeff's Shed' earmarked for giant #COVID19 #hospital and #morgue https://t.co/ke8Ecah2PL #pandemic #coronavirus… https://t.co/vIBvgmz5So 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.